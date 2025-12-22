Successful Tullamore Markets

By Hayley Egan

On Saturday 6th December, the Tullamore Christmas Markets were held at the Tullamore Bowling & Citizens Club.

It was an evening full of festive fun with 30 stalls to browse, food to eat and activities to enjoy.

The stalls provided a range of local produce, giftware and handmade goods, clothing and other great christmas gifts.

Those in attendance were able to treat themselves from the variety of food vendors including Baked Spuds, Greek food, Mr Whippy and more!

The Tullamore Markets were a big hit with many people enjoying their time at the event.

Image Credits: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.