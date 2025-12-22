Successful Tullamore Markets
By Hayley Egan
On Saturday 6th December, the Tullamore Christmas Markets were held at the Tullamore Bowling & Citizens Club.
It was an evening full of festive fun with 30 stalls to browse, food to eat and activities to enjoy.
The stalls provided a range of local produce, giftware and handmade goods, clothing and other great christmas gifts.
Those in attendance were able to treat themselves from the variety of food vendors including Baked Spuds, Greek food, Mr Whippy and more!
The Tullamore Markets were a big hit with many people enjoying their time at the event.
Image Credits: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
Latest News
Students selected for Western Girls Cricket Team
Lake Cargelligo Central School students Alex, Emme and Thea represented [...]
Successful Tullamore Markets
By Hayley Egan On Saturday 6th December, the Tullamore Christmas [...]
Students enjoy Swimming lessons
There may have been a chilly start to Summer, but [...]
K/1/2 share their work
Trundle Central School K/1/2 students were so excited to show [...]
Primary Captains and Vice Captains for 2026
Lake Cargelligo Central School recently announced their newly elected Primary [...]
Students decorate Police Station
The Tullamore Central School elves were hard at work on [...]