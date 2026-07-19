Successful Pony Club Wellington Camp

Condobolin Pony Club Wellington Camp

Seven young riders from Condobolin Pony Club joined fellow Pony Club members at the Wellington Pony Club Camp held at Geurie from Saturday 4th to Monday 6th July.

Representing Condobolin were Charlie Chalker, Molly Wynn, Ruby Wynn, Maddie Peters, Sophia Peters, Ashleigh Thomas and Annabella Thomas, Ella, Lucy and Jack Kennedy

The camp, themed “Learn – Ride – Glow = Belong,” provided participants with three days of riding, learning and friendship in a welcoming and supportive environment.

Throughout the camp, riders took part in a wide variety of equestrian disciplines, including camp drafting, arena sorting, troop drill, show jumping, sporting, the Stockman’s Challenge, mounted games, dressage, flatwork and polocrosse.

The camp offered valuable opportunities for riders to improve their horsemanship, develop new skills and build confidence while enjoying time with friends and making new connections with Pony Club members from across the region.

The Condobolin riders returned home with plenty of new experiences, lasting memories and a renewed enthusiasm for the sport.

Condobolin Pony Club congratulates all riders on the way they represented the club and thanks Wellington Pony Club and the organisers, instructors and volunteers for hosting a successful and enjoyable camp.

Contributed by Kathy Parnaby.