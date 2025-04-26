Latest News
Michael Wighton honoured for his service to Australia
Returned Serviceman Michael Wighton (2794392 Recruit and later Sapper) was [...]
Wrigley Cattle Co achieve a triple top price
By Melissa Blewitt Wrigley Cattle Co Bull Sale achieved full [...]
Jumping back into Netball
By Hayley Egan Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Netball Club are back for [...]
Successful Pony Club Rally Day
Condo Pony Club held a very successful Rally Day on [...]
Focussing on culture and community
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin celebrated culture in the community [...]
Secondary Boys Excursion
Thursday 3rd April, the Trundle Central School secondary boys travelled [...]