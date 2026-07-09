Successful Gymkhana and Bikekhana

By Hayley Egan

The Nymagee Gymkhana & Bikekhana was held over two days on Saturday 13th June and Sunday 14th June with entertainment from singer Hayley Jensen.

Multiple events and two days of fun saw a large crowd of viewers and participants gather for the weekend.

Man vs Bike vs Horse is a popular competition during the event.

The Open category was sponsored by Aurelia Metals.

In first place was Alice Price, Dan Nunan and Westen Collins with a time of 39.87 seconds.

Second place was Sarah Prince, Charlie Wales and Tom Fitzgerald with a time of 41.28 seconds.

Cameron Cutting, Ashlie McLaughlin and Greg Prisk placed third with a time of 42.41 seconds.

The Junior category was sponsored by As Per Plan Construction.

Warwick Tonissen, Adam Marsden and Henry Geppert placed first with a time of 40.54 seconds.

Second place went to Ella Armstrong, Indie Burke and Ryder Anderson with a time of 41.44 seconds.

Third place went to Lucy Steers, Charlie Maybury and Will Obrien with a time of 41.75 seconds.

Tug O War was another hit with those in attendance.

Cobar Bowling and Golf Club were the sponsors of the Junior Tug O War, Tronic Group sponsored the Ladies Tug O War and Redpath Mining sponsored the Men’s Tug O War.

The Ladies Tug O War winner was McGrath Grain. Runner Up was Nymagee Team.

Tottenham Turtles were the Men’s Tug O War winners with team Euabalong being the Runner Up.

The Most Successful Competitors was sponsored by Nicholsons of Nymagee. Jason Tonissen won Most Successful in the Open Gymkhana. Jenavieve Lloyd was selected as the Most Successful Junior 12-18 Years and Lila Greig was the most Successful Sub Junior Under 12 years.

The Team Sorting was held on the Sunday with MAR Rural Contracting being the major sponsor of the event. They were gracious enough to gift six sets of cattle collars.

The Calton family placed first in the Led Team Penning event. The team consisted of Hendrix Calton, Hallie Calton and Teddy Prisk. They penned five cattle with a time of 1:39:65.

Enmore Mates placed second. They penned five cattle in a time of 1:59:44. The team consisted of Estelle Crameri, Nora Crameri and Fletcher Ung.

The Calton family also placed third with two cattle penned in a time of 1:53:13.

The Junior Team Penning event winner was Evie’s Team. The team consisted of Olivia Robertson, Evie Frankel and Havy Jones. They penned a total of four cattle in a time of 1:50:00. The prizes for this section were donated by Horse Wear Repairs.

In the Juvenile Team Penning category, Layla Worsnop, Isla Mackin and Reagan Ohlsen placed first with a total of four cattle penned in a time of 1:42:10. The prize was made by Horse Wear Repairs and donated by Aurelia Metals.

In the Open Team Penning category, first place went to Run 81 What Tha. The members were Peter Mills, Blair Josephs and Ruby Josephs. They penned a total of 10 cattle in 1:36:38.

Run 75 Maddie’s Team placed second with 10 cattle penned in a time of 1:39:72. The team consisted of Daina Jones, Elsie Cowen and Lee Wiencke.

Run 83 Maddie’s Team placed third with a total of 10 cattle penned in a time of 1:42:23. The team consisted of Lee Wiencke, Maddie Frankel and Daina Jones.

In fourth place was Run 86 The Rusty Riders. They penned 10 cattle in 1:55:96. The team consisted of Steph, Lexie and Ash.

Run 55 Maddie’s Team placed fifth with a total of 9 cattle penned in a time of 1:59:12. The team consisted of Elsie Cowen, Lee Wiencke and Maddie Frankel.

Images sourced from Nymagee Gymkhana & Bikekhana Facebook page.