Successful CWA Land Cookery and Handicraft Day held in Condobolin

Oxley Group CWA held their annual ‘The Land’ Cookery and Handicraft Day on Tuesday 5th March in Condobolin.

Land Cookery Judge, Anne McIntyre, and Handicraft Judge, Carol Harris, found many hidden skills in our local entrants. Both commented on the high standard of entries but were disappointed with the small number of entries.

For the cooking section there were 21 entries in 10 sections ranging from boiled fruit cakes, butter and sultana cakes, an apricot roll, sponges, pickles, marmalade and biscuits.

The Land Cookery Judge said, “judging is based on size, texture, consistency and overall taste”. Judges look for air bubbles, evenness of cooking, distribution of fruit (if any) and then taste a small amount.

This year there were entries from Parkes, Condobolin, Myamley, Forbes, Tullamore, Kiacatoo, Forbes Evening, Peak Hill. Cooking Officer for Oxley Group CWA, Linda Brangwin commented, “It was wonderful to see all eight branches in Oxley Group represented”.

Judge, Anne McIntyre said, “All entries were of good quality, with care taken on presentation”.

Although organisers were pleased with the entries they commented, “We had capacity to judge more, and would have loved even the novices to try their hand”.

There are sections for junior and senior cooks… gender is not a barrier, so all you budding cooks out there, consider making a cake, pickles or jam for entry in The Land Cookery Competition next year. First place could be yours, all but for the want of trying!

Contact your CWA branch in your community and ask for information and please read the schedule.

Our Champion Cake was an apricot roll entered by Ruth Worthington. Hint for success is get the fruit as evenly distributed as possible and have flat ends.

Some hints to take away are to be sure to check the size of your tin, read the schedule for confirmation of size. Always be careful to use a towel over the cooling rack before turning out your cake to eliminate rack marks. If making jams or pickles, make sure the bottles are not left sticky.

For the Handicraft section there were only three branches fiercely contesting this event. There were a huge range of materials and techniques entered from smocking, beading, knitting, crocheting and felting to quilting, dressmaking, stamp embroidery, book marks, toy making and applique.

The Handicraft Judge, Carol Harris, was kept busy for much of the day commenting, “all entries were of a high standard”.

The eight item Group Challenge was won by Forbes CWA Branch, with Elaine Bright’s knitted beading named as the Champion Item and being described by the judge as, “just beautiful, intricate work”.

Tullamore won the Branch Challenge of four spectacle cases.

Myamley Branch member, Janette Manwaring, won ‘The Land’ Champion Article and 1sts for her smocking and trading table Champion piece.

Janette also won the Over 80’s section with her smocking, while fellow Myamley CWA member, Lauren Gibson, gained 2nd in this section with her knitted baby set. Carol Harris described them as, “beautiful pieces of work showing skill and passion”.

Winning entries in both the Cooking and Handicraft will now progress to Intergroup competition and then, winning entries from there, will go to State and be judged at the CWA State Conference being held at Coffs Harbour in May.

Congratulations to Linda Brangwin (Oxley Group Cookery Officer) and Lesley Jelbart (Oxley Handicraft Officer) for their hard work in organising and making the day such a success.

Any interested members are able to enter this competition, so get crafting and think about entering your work and showing off your skills in 2025 CWA “The Land Cookery and Handicraft Day’ or just come along and view the skills and talents we have in our area.

Contributed by Sue Cunningham, Publicity Officer Oxley Group CWA.