Successful Boomers Presentation night

By Hayley Egan

On Friday 5th September, the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club held their presentation night.

It was a great night for everyone to get together for the last footy gathering of the season.

Congratulations to all of the winners.

In League Tag awards were presented to Bailee McAneney with the Coaches Award, Most Improved went to Taylor Wright, Most Consistent went to Ashlee Trim, Jess Morgan received Player’s Player and Hannah Wright received the Ultimate Sunflower award.

In First Grade, the Coaches Award went to Joseph Moss, Joel Curr received the Most Improved award, Will Goodsell received the Most Dedicated award, Most Consistent went to Mitch Hutchings, Bill Ryan was selected as the Best Forward, while Brayden Coburn was selected as Best Back, Player’s Player went to Tom Aveyard and Best and Fairest went to Michael Murphy.

In the Club awards, Lauren Rusten received Rookie of the Year and Tracey Farrar was selected as Club Person of the Year.

Image Credits: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.