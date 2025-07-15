Successful Athletics Carnival
On Tuesday 17th June, Tullibigeal Central School held their annual Athletics Carnival.
A successful day was had with students showing exceptional sportsmanship and resilience. Congratulations to all participants for their dedication and effort.
This years winning house on 350 points was FARRER!
Age champions for 2025 were:
8/9/10 Years Primary Boy – Darcy
8/9/10 Years Primary Girl – Alice
11/12 Years Primary Boy – Ty
11/12 Years Primary Girl – Abi
12/13/14 Years Secondary Boy – Hunter
12/13/14 Secondary Girls – Veritty and Orabelle
15/16 Years Secondary Boy – Ellijah
Open 17/18 Years Boy – Dylan
Participation –
Elijah
Reuben
Lochy
Fletcher
Pippa
Ada
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Successful Athletics Carnival
On Tuesday 17th June, Tullibigeal Central School held their annual [...]
Successful Athletics Carnival
On Thursday 5th June, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held [...]
Receiving Highly Commended
Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School primary students who received [...]
Heath and Caden trial for Western Boys Touch Team
On Monday 23rd June, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Heath [...]
Stage 5 explore Griffith
On a cold Friday morning (13th June) the brave Lake [...]
Brooke Brown visits Tulli Central School
Tullibigeal Central School were thrilled to host Brooke Brown from [...]