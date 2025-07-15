Successful Athletics Carnival

On Tuesday 17th June, Tullibigeal Central School held their annual Athletics Carnival.

A successful day was had with students showing exceptional sportsmanship and resilience. Congratulations to all participants for their dedication and effort.

This years winning house on 350 points was FARRER!

Age champions for 2025 were:

8/9/10 Years Primary Boy – Darcy

8/9/10 Years Primary Girl – Alice

11/12 Years Primary Boy – Ty

11/12 Years Primary Girl – Abi

12/13/14 Years Secondary Boy – Hunter

12/13/14 Secondary Girls – Veritty and Orabelle

15/16 Years Secondary Boy – Ellijah

Open 17/18 Years Boy – Dylan

Participation –

Elijah

Reuben

Lochy

Fletcher

Pippa

Ada

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.