Successful Athletics Carnival

On Thursday 5th June, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School held their Athletics Carnival.

“Thank you to all our students, Mr Ian Leonard, Tilly Aveyard, Hamish Neville, St. Joseph’s Peak Hill, Trundle Children’s Centre Boomers and staff, St Patrick’s P&F for running our canteen, all our families, friends and Mrs Burke for a well organised day. Big thanks also to the wonderful staff and parents who helped throughout the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

The winning team was Waratah. Congratulations to them.

The championship winners were:

Senior Girl: Tilly Holloway

Runner Up: Abby Quade

Senior Boy: Kaleb Stephenson

Junior Girl: Alexis Gaut

Runner Up: Bianca Stephenson

Junior Boy: Scott Stephenson

Records from the day:

Alexis Gaut – Junior Girl Long Jump 3.77m

Alexis Gaut – Junior Discus 21.30m

Alexis Gaut – 10 Year Girl 100m 15.28 seconds

Amazing effort Alexis!

Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.