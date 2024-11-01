Successful 2024 Euabalong Red Dirt Round Up

Report written by Angela Mackin.

Committee members of Euabalong’s Red Dirt Round Up were pleased with the roll up of competitors and spectators at the recent Team Penning and Gymkhana weekend at their new arena complex.

The extensive two-day program was organised to use and celebrate the impressive modern arena built on part of the Euabalong Race Course.

Euabalong and Euabalong West Progress Association in conjunction with Red Dirt Round Up received over $148,500.00 from a grant application to NSW Government Crown Reserves Improvement Fund through the office of local state member, Roy Butler. Both committees are sincerely grateful for the support of Mr Butler and also that of Cobar Shire. Local Cobar Shire employees based at the Euabalong depot have put in a tremendous effort over the last 12 months working on the race course.

The successful grant application was a lengthy process set up by Anna Wojcik, Angela Mackin and David Gleeson. Without this grant Equipment and construction of the arena was carried out by Scott Parnaby’s (originally from Condobolin) Ballimore Welding Complimenting the new arena are new toilet and shower amenities as well as canteen and bar facilities which catered to competitors from the surrounding towns and villages as well as Cobar, Junee, Yarrawonga, Coolamon, West Wyalong, Wagga and beyond.

Saturday’s program began with horse gymkhana events for all ages followed by team penning for adults and juniors. During the afternoon the motor bikes completed the gymkhana events and this was a new attraction to the RDRU which ended with a very impressive wheel stand competition. Several competitors were able to mono for the full length of the home straight of the race track.

The children present enjoyed the novelty events arranged for them throughout the afternoon.

During the evening there were poddy calf rides, ladies steer rides, open steer rides and a wild steer ride. These events were well supported with many entrants contending the prize money. Thanks to the Naughton family, Brett Wilmont and to Bob Gleeson for supplying the stock for the weekend. To close the program there was a cutting competition held under lights.

Sunday saw the three-man two-gate competition kick off for both adult and junior riders. Thanks to Dave Gleeson for his commentary, to Ross Hague for time keeping and judging and to James Orr worked tirelessly as the gateman all weekend.

Special thanks to Courtney Mackin for her many hours of work before and during the weekend. Courtney took the entries for all divisions and organised all associated paperwork and without her giving her time so generously the weekend would not have been the enormous success that it was.

Thanks also to other committee members who generously gave their time, Wal Ohlsen and his helpers for working in the backyards to rotate the stock, to Andrew and Karen Smith, Dave Warsnop and helpers to run the barbecue and the canteen and to Neil Quinn and Kylie Simmons for manning the bar. All efforts are greatly appreciated.

Results:

Team penning: won by Cameron Cutting, Gail Anderson and Marty Turton

3man-2 gate: won by the Weinke team from West Wyalong

Open barrel race: won by Hydi Gleeson (Euabalong)

Open steer ride: Jack McIntosh first and Marty Turton (Cobar) second

Ladies steer ride: won by Kaci Pollard

Cot out: won by Ray Penfold (Quandialla)

Wild Steer ride: won by Harley Mackin (Junee) and Carson Stockley Coolamon)