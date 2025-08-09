Students win Public Speaking Final
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School students Aiden, Elwina and Brooklyn who won the Public Speaking Final in West Wyalong on Thursday 24th July!
“All of our students performed exceptionally well and should be very proud of their efforts.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
The winning trio will now head off to represent their school in Gundagai in the coming weeks, best of luck!
Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.
