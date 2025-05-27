Students visit Red Bend Catholic College

Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School teacher, Mrs Ryan, had the pleasure of taking the Year 6 students to a wonderful day at Red Bend Catholic College, participating in the Year 6 visits. What a great way to get familiar with the College and meet other students by joining in the planned activities. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.

