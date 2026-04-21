Students Visit Dubbo

On Thursday 26th March, Tottenham Central School students in K/1/2 went to Dubbo to see a performance of You & Me and the Land of Lost Things, a production based on the book by Australian author Andy Griffiths.

The performance was held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Before the show, students had a play in the park. There were lots of other schools there to see the performance.

“We all loved it and particularly enjoyed comparing it to the book. To finish off our exciting day, we travelled home through a terrible dust and thunderstorm, which was a bit scary for some! We would like to thank Helen for driving the bus for us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.