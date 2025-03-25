Students visit Dubbo Zoo
On Wednesday 26th February, a large group of international students attended a ‘Cultural Inclusion’ excursion to Dubbo Zoo. The students met up with four other schools and all of the students enjoyed a day exploring both international and local animal habitats. Lake Cargelligo Central School students were a little disappointed that the koalas were too high in the trees to be seen. Lake students also got to cool off in the ‘Waterhole’ themed cafe space for lunch, getting soaked and having a lot of fun. The students all had a great day out. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
