Students speak with ex-student

On Wednesday 19 June, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School welcomed Principal Mr Stephen Dwyer from Redbend Catholic College. Students got to zoom into Redbend and ask questions to Ex-student Sophie Phillips, students enjoyed seeing Sophie and hearing about her experiences at Redbend, they also ask Sophie lots of questions. Mr Dwyer spoke about schooling and boarding at Redbend and encourages anyone wanting more information to contact the school. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.