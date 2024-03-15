Students selected
On Friday 1st March, Ungarie Central School students William, Lincon and Thompson were selected at the AFL Gala Day in West Wyalong to trial for the Western PSSA AFL Team in Parkes on the 22nd March. Good luck to all three boys on their trial later in the month. Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central Schools Facebook page.
