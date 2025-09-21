Students receive participation certificates

Congratulations to the Tullibigeal Central School students who received a Participation Certificate for their entries into the 2024 State International Competition – France Primary Colouring Competition.

•ABOVE: Back: Tyler Newham, Darcy Ireland, Lexi Payne, Tommy Tyack, Brayden Haworth and Hux Davies. Front: Alice Helyar, Meg Browne, Rory O’Reilly, Ted Prince, Savannah Hayward, Leah Bendall, Pippa Browne and Fletcher Haworth.Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.