Students put on a performance
On Wednesday 4th September, Tottenham Central School K-4 and 5-10 students put on their own dazzling performances at the Tottenham Memorial Hall. Kindergarten to year 4 students performed ‘Peter Pan’ while years 5 to 10 performed ‘Yellow Brick Road’. All students did a wonderful job during the night and put on a fantastic performance. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Lake competes in Dubbo
On Thursday 5th September, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Under [...]
Community Gym becoming a reality for Trundle
Media Release The Trundle Memorial Hall have received a grant [...]
Students put on a performance
On Wednesday 4th September, Tottenham Central School K-4 and 5-10 [...]
Visitors score well at Bridge
Bridge Welcome to Terrie and Peter from the Southern Highlands. [...]
Pointy end for Minor Pairs
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls The Minor pairs have reached the [...]
Parkes Shire Council secure funding for flood recovery
Parkes Shire Council is set to share in the $24 [...]