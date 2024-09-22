Students put on a performance

On Wednesday 4th September, Tottenham Central School K-4 and 5-10 students put on their own dazzling performances at the Tottenham Memorial Hall. Kindergarten to year 4 students performed ‘Peter Pan’ while years 5 to 10 performed ‘Yellow Brick Road’. All students did a wonderful job during the night and put on a fantastic performance. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.