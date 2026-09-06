Students learn about water pollution
For their unit on water pollution, Guya have been exploring how rubbish can be blown to bodies of water such as lakes or the ocean when it is not put in the bin. In writing, students have learned about the impacts of rubbish on fish and turtles.In maths, the students looked at data, and recorded how much and what kinds of rubbish are near the lake. They then put on gloves and did their bit, cleaning up. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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