Students Learn About Road Safety Awareness

Tottenham Central School send their thanks to Mel Suitor for spending time with the Stage 5 and Stage 6 students on Tuesday 11th August to deliver an important road safety session as a pre-lesson for the Mock Car Crash, which was held in Parkes on Monday 17th August.

Melanie Suitor is the Road Safety & Injury Prevention Officer for the Parkes, Lachlan and Forbes Shire Councils. She shared valuable information and encouraged the students to think about the importance of making safe choices on the road.

“We really appreciate her time and the important message she shared with our students.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.