Students learn about fencing
On Thursday 20th March, Tullibigeal Central School students, Dylan, Ricky, and Ellijah visited Mr. O’Brien’s farm, where they learned about the fencing process and helped with it. They also observed shearing in action. The boys gained valuable knowledge and had an enjoyable day. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
