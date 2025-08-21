Students join in on NAIDOC Day activities
Recently, a group of Indigenous students from Lake Cargelligo Central School traveled to Wyalong to join in with their Naidoc Day activities. They participated in boomerang and didgeridoo workshops, along with weaving and rock painting. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
