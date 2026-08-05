Students Join Big STEM Assembly

On Thursday 23rd July, Tottenham Central School Year 3–6 students joined Australia’s Big STEM Assembly – Discovering New Worlds.

During the live virtual event, students heard from inspiring STEM professionals, including Cliffy McAuliffe, an Antarctic Station Supply Officer, who shared what it’s like to live and work at Casey Station in Antarctica. They also met Kayta Hackman Riley, a Software Engineer, Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith, an Astrophysicist, and Dr Elyse Allender, Director of Space Science and Technology at the Australian Space Agency.

It was a fascinating opportunity for students to learn about a range of exciting STEM careers and discover how these professionals are making a difference in Australia and around the world.

Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.