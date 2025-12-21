Students decorate Police Station

The Tullamore Central School elves were hard at work on Wednesday 3rd December decorating the local Police Station. “Let’s see if we can win ‘best dressed station’ in the district again this year!! (For what would be our third consecutive year we might add!)” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 15/12/2025

