Students decorate Police Station
The Tullamore Central School elves were hard at work on Wednesday 3rd December decorating the local Police Station. “Let’s see if we can win ‘best dressed station’ in the district again this year!! (For what would be our third consecutive year we might add!)” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
K/1/2 share their work
Trundle Central School K/1/2 students were so excited to show [...]
Primary Captains and Vice Captains for 2026
Lake Cargelligo Central School recently announced their newly elected Primary [...]
Students decorate Police Station
The Tullamore Central School elves were hard at work on [...]
Alec makes 52
Alec Patton (Colts) made a half century on Saturday, 6 [...]
Exciting day out in Griffith
Tullibigeal Central School K/1/2 students recently had an exciting day [...]
Levi makes 50
Levi Daure (Kiacatoo) managed 50 Not Out when it was [...]