Students complete 12-hour writing challenge

On Tuesday 4th August, selected Lake Cargelligo Central School students from Years 7–12 took on an exciting 12-hour writing challenge called ‘A Book in a Day.’

The Junior Team, Cargelligo Chronicles, and Senior Team, Lake Legends, spent the day brainstorming, collaborating, writing and illustrating their very own stories. Fuelled by plenty of snacks and pizza for dinner, students worked incredibly well together and demonstrated creativity, respect and teamwork throughout the entire challenge.

“They should be extremely proud of what they achieved! A huge thank you to our families, friends and community members who supported both teams throughout their fundraising journey.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Together, the teams have raised almost $1,000 for The Kids’ Cancer Project, helping to support vital childhood cancer research.

“Thank you also to Mrs Benson and Mrs Picking for coaching, encouraging and supporting the teams throughout the challenge. Congratulations to all of our students on an incredible achievement!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.