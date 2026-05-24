Students Attend Careers Day
Tottenham Central School Stage 5 and 6 students attended the Careers Information Day at Dubbo College Senior Campus recently. Students gained insights into future study and training opportunities, including TAFE and university, and broadened their understanding of potential career directions. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
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