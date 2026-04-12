Students attend Bangarra Dance Theatre Youth Program

Tottenham Central School students Inala, Maddi and Maliyah had a wonderful time at the Bangarra Dance Theatre Youth Program at Narromine HS on Friday 6th March. Combining with over 100 students from other regional schools, the girls were challenged to learn and perform modern Aboriginal dance movements led by professional mentors. Well done girls! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.