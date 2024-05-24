Street Stall success
The United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) Condobolin Branch held a very successful Street Stall on Friday, 10 May. There were plenty of delicious treats for sale.
ABOVE: Megan O’Carrigan, Dick Gavel, Jill Broadley and United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) Condobolin Branch President Kim Jones. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
