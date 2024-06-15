Latest News
Students audition
Condobolin High School students Kiara Roussety, Jane Redenbach, and Jonah [...]
Carnival fun
Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond participated in the 2024 [...]
Lauren joins the team
Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre have welcomed Lauren Krause to [...]
Free event brings community together
Residents enjoyed a fantastic night of food, fun and laughter [...]
Ryan, Nate and Georgia showcase their skills
Ryan Goodsell (Open’s), Nate Vincent (Under 15s) and Georgia Clemson [...]
Bonnie visits CPS
On Thursday, 30 May Condobolin Public School had the privilege [...]