Carnival fun

Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond participated in the 2024 NSW PSSA Primary Boys Australian Football carnival in Albury recently. He showed great sportsmanship and skill. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 13/06/2024By

Latest News

Students audition

15/06/2024|

Condobolin High School students Kiara Roussety, Jane Redenbach, and Jonah [...]

Carnival fun

15/06/2024|

Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond participated in the 2024 [...]

Lauren joins the team

15/06/2024|

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre have welcomed Lauren Krause to [...]

Bonnie visits CPS

14/06/2024|

On Thursday, 30 May Condobolin Public School had the privilege [...]

We recommend