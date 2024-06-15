Students audition

Condobolin High School students Kiara Roussety, Jane Redenbach, and Jonah Grimshaw participated in the All4One School Spectacular Featured Artist Live Auditions at the Riverina Conservatorium in Wagga Wagga recently. “They participated in a number of performance workshops, which saw them being challenged to perform outside of their comfort zone and were each required to perform two songs of their choice for a panel to finish the day,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page. “All three students represented Condobolin High brilliantly and despite being unsuccessful in proceeding to the final round of live auditions, they have come away from the experience with new performance skills and confidence.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.