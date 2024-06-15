Selected
Condobolin Public School student Rubie Haworth has been named in the Western Area Girls Netball team. Rubie had a full day of trials in Orange along with 30 other girls on Friday, 24 May. The competition was tough, but Rubie gave it her all and is now off to Sydney later in the year. She will compete in the Netball State Championships in Penrith with students from across NSW during August. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
