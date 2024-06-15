Selected

Condobolin Public School student Rubie Haworth has been named in the Western Area Girls Netball team. Rubie had a full day of trials in Orange along with 30 other girls on Friday, 24 May. The competition was tough, but Rubie gave it her all and is now off to Sydney later in the year. She will compete in the Netball State Championships in Penrith with students from across NSW during August. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 13/06/2024By

Latest News

Selected

16/06/2024|

Condobolin Public School student Rubie Haworth has been named in [...]

Students audition

15/06/2024|

Condobolin High School students Kiara Roussety, Jane Redenbach, and Jonah [...]

Carnival fun

15/06/2024|

Condobolin Public School student Logan Crammond participated in the 2024 [...]

We recommend