Lauren joins the team

Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre have welcomed Lauren Krause to their Educator team. She holds a Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care and has worked in Early Childhood Education Centres for the past 14 years. “We are so happy to have you onboard Lauren and we look forward to helping you settle into the new role,” a post on the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre Facebook Page.