Stage 5’s Work Experience Journey

Tottenham Central School Stage 5 students recently participated in an exciting work experience program, staying at Westview Caravan Park and attending their respective workplaces each day.

This valuable opportunity was generously funded and supported by Mr Troy Kelly and RIEP, and organised by Mrs Jodie Attenborough.

Throughout the week, the students developed a wide range of skills in real-world settings.

Ryan and Isla gained hands-on experience at Goldies Cafe, Isabelle contributed at Dubbo Regional Council, Angus worked with Ag n Vet, Lockie was placed with Transport NSW, Jenavieve learned the ropes at Horseland, and Charli engaged with Gum Creek OT in Forbes.

This immersive experience provided them with meaningful insights into various career paths and fostered their personal and professional growth.

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.