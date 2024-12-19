St Vinnies Christmas Appeal

Over the past couple of weeks, Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School’s senior students have been organising fundraising for the schools annual St Vinnies Christmas Appeal. On Wednesday 4th December, the 2025 year 6 leaders purchased $300 worth of Shop Local vouchers from Lower Lachlan and presented them to St Vinnies. Vinnies volunteers are very grateful for the continued support and told student’s that the vouchers will help many local families. Students showed great leadership and kindness while out in the community. “Thank you to all our families for supporting our fundraising.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.