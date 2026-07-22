Specialist diabetes team visit Lake Cargelligo

By Melissa Blewitt

The Diabetes Regional Education Access and Management (DREAM) team from St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney has completed its 20th outreach clinic in the Murrumbidgee region, delivering specialist diabetes care to patients in Lake Cargelligo.

The team travelled to the Lake Cargelligo Family Clinic in early July, where endocrinologist Dr Alexander Viardot and Credentialled Diabetes Educator Gael Holters worked alongside local general practitioners Dr Bardawil and Dr Campbell to provide consultations for 12 patients with complex diabetes over two days.

The outreach clinic provides access to specialist diabetes services for patients who would otherwise face significant travel to receive treatment.

One patient expressed their appreciation, saying, “Thank you for coming all this way.”

Dr Bardawil and Dr Campbell welcomed the opportunity for their patients to receive specialist care locally. They also said working alongside the DREAM team provided valuable opportunities to further develop their knowledge and skills in managing complex diabetes.

The clinic also offered an educational experience for two final-year University of Sydney medical students undertaking a placement at the practice. With patients’ consent, the students observed consultations, gaining practical insight into chronic disease management and multidisciplinary models of care in a rural setting.