Sowing the seeds of success at Condobolin’s Galari Horticulture

By Melissa Blewitt

A new seedbank and nursery will offer Condobolin’s local Aboriginal community training and employment opportunities.

The Galari Horticulture Greenhouse Project was officially opened on Tuesday, 16 June at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation (WCC).

WCC received $250,000 in funding through the Aboriginal Economic Development Package which is part of the NSW Government’s $400 million Regional Development Trust.

The Greenhouse Project aims to supply native tubestock for mine site rehabilitation and environmental regeneration, creating employment, training and business opportunities that can continue for generations to come.

Galari Horticulture CEO, Harold (Ally) Coe, said the project represents far more than a Greenhouse development for WCC.

“The project represents far more than a Greenhouse development for the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation – it is a long-term investment into the future of community, culture, employment and self-determination,” he explained.

“It is about creating pathways that allow community members to remain connected to Country while building careers and skills locally.”

“Strong communities are built through opportunity, and the horticulture project reflects that belief by combining cultural knowledge, environmental stewardship and economic development into one initiative.

“The Galari Horticulture Project stands as a symbol of growth — not only in plants, but in people, partnerships and the future direction of WCC and the broader Condobolin community.”

The project has already provided training for 13 people in horticulture and is part of a broader plan to help young Aboriginal people build confidence in a culturally safe and supportive setting while helping the environment and working towards accredited qualifications.

Galari Horticulture grew from the Galari Agricultural Company (GAC) which was founded in 2022 as a joint venture between the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation and Evolution Mining.

“The Aboriginal Economic Development Package supports Aboriginal businesses and organisations in regional NSW to grow and reach their potential,” Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said.

“The NSW Government is empowering Aboriginal businesses and organisations to identify and deliver commercial opportunities that support economic self-determination.

“Galari Horticulture is a great example of how local knowledge and country can be combined to create employment and training opportunities for the community.”

The partnership began as an employment and training initiative focused on beef, cattle, lamb, and wool production before expanding into land management.

The Aboriginal Economic Development Package supports Aboriginal businesses to identify and deliver new commercial opportunities and training that improve economic and employment outcomes for Aboriginal people and communities.

“Galari Horticulture is a powerful example of economic self-determination in action, led by community and grounded in culture,” Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty David Harris stated.

“This project is creating real jobs and training opportunities for Aboriginal people in Condobolin, while strengthening connections to Country and caring for the environment.

“It’s fantastic to see young people gaining accredited training in a culturally safe environment, setting them up for future success close to home.”

More than $220 million from the NSW Government’s Regional Development Trust is currently being delivered through programs and projects, to provide strategic and sustainable investment where it is needed to support industries, businesses and communities across regional NSW.