Socialising in the Library

Trundle Central School students enjoy socialising and playing in the school library. There’s an array of fun activities, places to read and areas to hang with friends. It’s a busy hub of activity. Source and Image Credits: Trundle

Central Schools Facebook page.

Latest News

Learning Letters

18/03/2024|

Kindergarten students from Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School have [...]

Making a splash

17/03/2024|

Tullamore Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival on 15th [...]

