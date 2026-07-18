Showing determination and sportsmanship

Condobolin Junior Rugby League

Round 10 Wrap Up

Freezing, wet, sunny… and absolutely perfect weather for footy!

Round 10 had a little bit of everything, but nothing was going to stop our Condo Rams from getting out there and doing what they love. It was fantastic to see every one of our teams take the field, with a special shout-out to our U14 Girls, who finally got the opportunity to play after such a long break between games. The excitement, determination and big smiles said it all!

The atmosphere around the grounds was amazing. The sidelines were full of cheering families, our volunteers were everywhere lending a hand, and our players were out there making memories with their mates. Days like today are what junior footy is all about.

A massive THANK YOU to everyone who helped in the canteen. It was one of our busiest days this season, and the support was incredible. From cooking and serving to cleaning and restocking, every helping hand made the day run smoothly. Our volunteers are the heart of our club, and we are so grateful for everything you do.

Congratulations to our 100 club winners, Sooty Read, Levi Daure, and Heidi Ritchie on selecting the winning numbers. The money raised from this and with support of the Condobolin Rsl Club helps the club provide our Lucky Door Prize, with Archie Dargin walking away the winner this week.

A big thank you also to West Wyalong Junior Rugby League Club for making the trip to Condobolin and helping create another fantastic day of junior rugby action.

Next weekend our club will be proudly represented at the Development Carnival in Bathurst. Congratulations and good luck to all of our Condo players who have been selected. Play hard, enjoy the experience, and make the most of every minute—we’ll all be cheering you on!

Club footy returns on Saturday 18th July, when we host Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League in another exciting home round.

Come down, grab a feed from the canteen, support our young Rams, and enjoy another great day of footy!

Go the Condo Rams! See you all at the footy!

Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.