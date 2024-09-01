Show Trivia Night

On Saturday 27th July, the Lake Cargelligo Show Society held a Show Trivia Night.

“We hope you all had a great time, congratulations to Patti Barty and crew on winning!” read a post on the Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook page.

“We have lots of people to thank for helping make the night a success; All of our wonderful sponsors, Amanda Haase and Zoe Ingold for making everything happen, The show committee and our judges Katie, Scott and Sue” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Show Society Facebook page.