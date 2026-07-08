Shay-Lee receives Rusty Ram award

The Rusty Ram Award is given anytime a student does something truly exceptional, and Shay-Lee’s dedication and spirit certainly shine bright.

Shay-Lee is an outstanding sporting house captain. She encourages students from Macarthur as well as Farrer at the sporting carnivals and motivates all her team members during school sport lessons. Shay-Lee displays kindness and makes sure everyone feels comfortable and included. She makes the most of her time at school by giving every opportunity a go with a cheerful disposition, from sporting, to musical, learning, artistic, TAFE and work opportunities. Shay-Lee is a respectful and responsible student who always uses lovely manners. She displays independence and a good work ethic. Her easy going nature means that she gets along well with all staff and students. Well done Shay-Lee, you are a great role model to the students at TCS and an asset to our school and community!

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.