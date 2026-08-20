Secondary Students Attend Road Safety Program
Tullamore Central School secondary students attended the ‘Dare to be Aware’ Driver Education and Road Safety Program in Dubbo on Wednesday 29th July.
The three day event welcomed more than 1600 students from schools across the region, with each school attending for one day. Throughout the program, students participated in engaging seminars led by emergency services personnel and other professionals. They witnessed realistic crash reenactments, heard powerful real life stories, observed emergency response procedures and protocols, and took part in interactive demonstrations highlighting the importance of making safe choices on our roads.
“It was a valuable and thought provoking experience, and we hope our students have taken away lifelong lessons that will help them become safe, responsible road users.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“Thank you to all of the organisations and volunteers who made this important program possible.”
Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
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