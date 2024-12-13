Secondary Girls Trip

Wednesday 20th November to Friday 22nd November, all Trundle Central School Secondary girls went on a two-night girls’ trip to Penrith.

Below is the report from the schools newsletter:

We had a wonderful three days furing which we conquered our fears and learnt about mindfulness.

Day one consisted of the travel to Penrith where we spent an hour solving and completing multiple escape rooms in groups. We had to work in groups, problem solve and think outside the box. After finishing at the escape rooms, we arrived back at the accommodation and had a lesson on hygeine and beauty products presented by Miss Van Akker. We all received face cleanser, moisturiser and a washcloth. It was great to use the products on ourselves and learn the importance of taking care of our skin. We then went to O’Donoghue’s for dinner where we enjoyed socialising and eating out with our friends.

Day two began with white water rafting, which tested our abilities to problem solve and work as a team while facing some of our greatest fears. The rafting was a great experience for us as none of us had really done anything like it. We all participated and showed resilience, especially those who fell off and went floating down the rapids. A huge shout out to Jess Morgan who got knocked around pretty well by the rapids. She hopped back on the raft when she really could have given up.

We then went back to our accommodation where we all actively applied face masks which was a fun activity for us all. After this session, we then went to a nearby park where we were involved in a session on Pilates and meditation led by Mrs Budd. We learnt the importance of breathing and taking a few minutes to surround ourselves with nature. Finally, we finished our day off with some retail therapy where we had the opportunity to explore the Westfields and how we should act and move within the shopping centre. “Keep to the left girls”!! We finished the night bonding by playing cards, pool and applying some make-upproducts.

Day three started with an hour of energy express, where were we spent some time at Flip Out, involving ourselves in group games like 33 Homes. After Flip Out, we began our quiet long journey home.

A big thank you to the teachers, Miss Van Akker, Mrs Budd and Miss Rowlands for supervising and organising our trip. Without their help, our trip would not have run as smoothly, and our time would not have been as great. Thank you to Mr Southon for allowing us this opportunity. We know how much work you put into fundraising and requesting donations for these kidns of trips and we really appreciate it.

MacKenzie Smith, School Captain.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Newsletter.