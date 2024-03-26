Scott wins well

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 9th March, we played an individual stableford sponsored by Moses and Son. Thanks Tim for your support. Winner of A grade was Scott Bell with 38 points, runner up was Greg Nagle 35 c/b.

B grade winner was Mick May with 44 points, runner up was Jack Jones with 39 points.

Ball comp winners, G Blattman, J May, J Coupland, D Bell, P Nicholson and G Taylor all 35 points.

NTPs all grades E Richards, no. 9 E Richards and N Coe, no. 11 G Taylor,no. 17 L Dickson.

LCD Scotty Bell affirmative.

Good to see the Lachlan Agencies matchplay underway, get in and play any matches as soon as possible, if you are both at golf, and there’s a match to be played, then you must play it.

Not many entries in the winter eclectic, still plenty of time to enter, doesn’t finish until October, and for those that don’t know how it works, you just put down your best score on each hole between now and October, then minus half your handicap of it at the end, and the winner receives the very generous Parnaby family trophy.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.