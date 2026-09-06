School collects final Steer for Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza

On the last day of Term 2, Mrs Coughran went for a drive and collected the final steer for Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.

His name is ‘Rooster’ and he has been kindly donated by Pinnacle Poll Hereford Stud of Forbes, owned by Andrew and Jessica Quirk.

Earlier this term, Lake Cargelligo Central School students started preparing them by putting halters on them and during show team practice, the boys group had a turn at brushing Rooster.

“We are so appreciative of all of the kind donations and generous support we are given for the Agriculture program at LCCS, allowing students to participate in a wide variety of Agricultural activities and develop many skills that they made need in their future careers.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.