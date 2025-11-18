School begins Kindergarten Transition
Tullamore Central School’s first Kindergarten Transition day was a huge success, filled with creativity and fun! Students enjoyed listening to the story ‘Whoever You Are’ by Mem Fox, practicing writing their names in different ways, and making playdough sculptures of themselves. They also had the chance to express their individuality through the creation of a self-portrait, making the day a memorable experience of self-expression and learning. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.
