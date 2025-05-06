Saying farewell to Mrs. Eckford
Lake Cargelligo Central School said a sad farewell to Mrs. Eckford, who left the school at the end of first term.
She will be taking up a position closer to her home and husband at Mudgee.
“We are grateful for her hard work and dedication as a primary teacher at our school over the last 4 years, and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“She will be greatly missed by staff and students, particularly Kalthi, who are very sad to see her go. All the best from us all at LCCS.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
