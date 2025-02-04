Sad passing of Patrick

Sadly, Local Land Services District Vet Patrick Hlatshwayo passed away recently.

The following is a statement from Local Land Services:

“We are very sad to let everyone know that our Condobolin District Vet, Patrick Hlatshwayo, has recently passed away.

“He had returned to the family farm in his home country of Swaziland for Christmas to his wife and two young boys when he was injured and killed in a farming accident.

“Patrick only joined us back in July, and it has been wonderful for our Central West team to have him around – he loved nothing better than driving around the countryside, seeing new places, and getting out and about on farm to see exactly what it is that a District Vet in NSW gets to do. He was interested to meet local producers, and very driven to help when they were having problems with their livestock.

“He had led such an interesting life, living in many different places and working varied careers. In these last six months he had the opportunity to share some of his experiences with us, but there was so much more we were yet to hear and learn about him.

“He truly loved the landscape of the Condobolin district and the small-town community and lifestyle and was so very much looking forward to bringing his family here to be with him this year.

“We will really miss his big smile and deep chuckle.”