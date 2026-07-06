Sacrament of Confirmation
Several St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students received the Sacrament of Confirmation last May. Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green celebrated this important milestone alongside students, families and staff. “It was a day of faith, reflection and celebration and we are incredibly proud of the reverence and commitment shown by our Confirmation candidates,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “Congratulations to Antonio, Portia, Molly, Arlee and Lucas on receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation. “May you continue to grow in faith, courage and kindness as you move forward in your journey.”
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