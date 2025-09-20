Ricky gaining skills and experience
Tullibigeal Central School recently posted an update on Ricky and his progression during his Work Experience.
Ricky has been completing his TAFE Certificate II in Automotive Work Placement at Payney’s Auto & Fab in Tullibigeal every Tuesday for the past month.
He is gaining valuable hands-on experience and developing important industry skills.
“A big thank you to Aaron Payne for providing this opportunity and to Lake Learning Links for supplying work placement clothing.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Ricky gaining skills and experience
Tullibigeal Central School recently posted an update on Ricky and [...]
Pony Club successful at the 2025 Condobolin Show
Condobolin Pony Club had a great two days at the [...]
Bringing happiness to residents
On Thursday 4th September, Condobolin St Joseph’s Parish School Mini [...]
Mrs Baldwinson recognised
On Friday 22nd August, Tottenham Central School teacher, Mrs Baldwinson, [...]
Students participate in Diocesan Athletics Carnival
Congratulations to all the Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School students [...]
Students explore history
Condobolin Primary School students from years 3 and 4 visited [...]