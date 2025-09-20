Ricky gaining skills and experience

Tullibigeal Central School recently posted an update on Ricky and his progression during his Work Experience.

Ricky has been completing his TAFE Certificate II in Automotive Work Placement at Payney’s Auto & Fab in Tullibigeal every Tuesday for the past month.

He is gaining valuable hands-on experience and developing important industry skills.

“A big thank you to Aaron Payne for providing this opportunity and to Lake Learning Links for supplying work placement clothing.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.