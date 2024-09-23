RFSA Mid Lachlan Valley Team hold Branch General Meeting

On Sunday 11th August, the NSW Rural Fire Service Association (RFSA) Mid Lachlan Valley Team held their Branch General Meeting at the Tottenham RFS Fire Shed.

“It was great to see so many attend and learn more about the RFSA and also how they can assist RFS members. Thankyou to Kylie for organising this meeting and for providing a tasty BBQ lunch!” read a post on the Tottenham RFS Facebook page.

“It was a great turnout for our meeting, lots of discussion around how the NSW RFSA is able to help our local brigades, business paper discussions and general chats with the members. We would like to thank Rick and the Tottenham brigade for hosting our meeting.” wrote Kylie Truber on the Mid Lachlan Valley Team RFSA Branch Facebook group.

Source: Tottenham RFS Facebook page and Mid Lachlan Valley Team RFSA Branch Facebook group.

Image Credits: Tottenham RFS Facebook page.