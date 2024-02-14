Representing Lachlan
- Hudson Cartwright, Jaren Blewitt, Nate Vincent and Zac Grimmond headed to Dubbo to play with the Lachlan Cricket Council Under 16s side on Sunday, 4 February. Hudson, Jaren, and Nate each took a wicket on the day. Jaren also took two catches during the match and Zac made a valuable contribution with the gloves when it was his turn behind the stumps. It was a tough day at the office for Lachlan, but the Condobolin contingent along with the rest of the team, gave it their best in very hot conditions. Image Credit: Alese Keen.
- Eli Heffernan and Callan Venables were selected in the Under 14s Lachlan Cricket Council team which took on Orange Black in Orange. The match was originally scheduled to be played in Condobolin, but because of the predicted high temperatures was moved to Orange.
- The Lachlan Cricket Council’s Under 12s also travelled to Orange where they took on the Western Girls squad. Condobolin’s Logan Crammond, Lucy McFadyen, and Harvey McFadyen were part of the team. Rachel Grimmond (Condobolin) was part of the Western Girls side.
